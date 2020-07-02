From our files | Boys invited to model airplane contest in 1945

100 years ago, July 3, 1920

The Cowley Progress

The first official meeting of the League of Nations will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, next November, according to information received from the principal allied capitols.

75 years ago, July 5, 1945

The Lovell Chronicle

Jeremy and Wesley Mangus look like they want to be firemen just like their dad and grandpa during the Youth Parade in 1995. See more in excerpt from 25 years ago.

File photo

All boys under sixteen residing in Lovell and surrounding communities have been invited to take part in a model plane contest. The contest is sponsored by the local W.B. House Store, with all plane models entered being placed on display at their store. A liberal list of prizes will be offered by the store. The contest will end July 16, so if you are planning on entering this contest, boys, you better get your models in shape.

50 years ago, July 2, 1970

The Lovell Chronicle

Jesse James Bassett had a grand time at the Family Fun Festival in 1995. See more in excerpt from 25 years ago.

File photo

Ad: Free Delivery from 3 to 9 p.m. anywhere in Lovell on orders of $1.25 or more – A & W

25 years ago, June 29, 1995

The Lovell Chronicle

Mustang Days was packed full of fun and memories.

Pic: Jeremy and Wesley Mangus look like they want to be firemen just like their dad and grandpa (Bob and Ferrell Mangus) during the Youth Parade Friday evening.

Pic: Little 1 1/2-year-old Jesse James Bassett had a grand time at the Family Fun Festival Friday night tooling around in a little toy car he discovered.

10 years ago, July 1, 2010

The Lovell Chronicle

Big Horn County School District No. 1 middle school teacher Bill Camp said he remembers the satisfying feeling of when a plan comes together and comes to fruition. Camp said whether it was a lesson plan that made students put forward a good effort or a football huddle and play selection that produced results on the field, he felt good watching his students succeed. The 2010 school year marked Camps final days at School District No.1, retiring after 25 years with the district.