April 10, 1931 – July 3, 2020

Irene Rose Wrobleski, 89, was born April 10, 1931, in Chicago, Ill. She died July 3, 2020, in her home in Byron with family by her side.

Irene was born to Vincent and Adella Sulima (Gudewicz). She was the third of four children.

She was married to Alexander Wrobleski for 63 years. Together they had three children, Lydia Valesquez, Pam (Joe) Mooney and Debra (Joe) Ontiveros. They had 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Al and Irene moved to Byron in December of 1986 and fell in love with country living.

Irene loved children. She was a teacher’s helper at Lovell Elementary School. She had a hearty laugh that will surely be missed.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Mom and Grandma, you surely will be missed.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 25, at 11 a.m. at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, 777 E. 7th St. in Powell. Cremation has taken place.