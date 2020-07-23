March 7, 1932 – July 7, 2020

Joyce Anita Dove-Saxe passed away on July 7, 2020, of natural causes in Ogden, Utah. She was 88 years young.

She was born on March 7, 1932, in Deaver to Wilber R. Dove and Roma A. (Smith) Dove. After graduating from Deaver High School, Joyce moved with her family to Glendale, Calif.

With her beautiful blonde hair and beautiful blue eyes, Joyce started modeling, singing and acting.

Joyce fell in love with advertising and eventually landed a position as an executive, buying and selling advertising. She moved to New York and worked, but made her way back to sunny southern California and continued to work many stressful years in advertising.

In 1993 she married Larry Saxe. He was her soulmate and the love of her life. Larry preceded her in death in 2014. There wasn’t a day that went by that she did not mention missing him.

In 2015 Joyce moved to Ogden, where she was surrounded by many nieces, nephews and friends who loved her.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Donnie Dove, nephew Jerry Dove and niece Debbie Oliver.

She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Doerr, and Dorothy’s children and grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, July 11, at Leavitt’s Mortuary in Ogden. Interment was at Forrest Lawn in Glendale.