Aug. 10, 1935 – July 15, 2020

Keith Edward Beall, 84, passed away on July 15, 2020, in Lovell.

Keith was born Aug. 10, 1935, to Arvel “Bill” and Julia Beall of Frannie, where he lived the majority of his life.

In eighth grade, while making ice cream, he met Ruby Lee, and thanks to his handsome smile, fun loving attitude and his notable dance moves he was able to convince her to become his wife in 1954. Together they had three children, Carol (Mike) McMillin, Blaine (Kay) Beall and Sid (Rox Ann) Beall.

Keith was a fearless outdoorsman and avid fisherman and had a knack for telling tall tales, so, needless to say, the exact size of the elk harvested or number of fish caught should be accepted with caution. He enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors with family and friends and often took the kids of Frannie for a week of fishing and camping in the Beartooth Mountains. This could be due to Keith’s fishing rule of 25 cents for the one who catches the first, biggest and most fish, which he was the recipient of more often than not.

To support his family and fishing habit Keith worked all over the state of Wyoming, doing everything from being the mayor of Frannie to oil drilling, construction, rock crushing, farming and as a plant operator for an oil refinery and lime plant.

Keith will always be remembered for his dry wit and his ability to have a conversation with anyone. His family shall miss him and hope to carry on his fishing legacy.

Keith is survived by his three children; six grandkids, Danny (Melissia) Beall, Shawna McMillin, Adam Beall, Eric Beall, James (Elizabeth) McMillin and Marcus (Erin) Beall; and five great-grandkids, Trenton Beall, Logan Beall, Hunter Beall, Brinley Beall and Kaysen Beall. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Doris Judy and Edna Graham.