Mac and Edie Crosby selected as Pioneer Day parade marshals

Peter Mac Crosby was born in the Lovell Hospital January 10, 1944. When six months old, his family — parents Elman and Cleone and brothers Rulon and Pat –moved in with his great-grandmoth­er, Sarah Francis Crosby, in the home built for her in 1906.

Mac is now living in that home, which has always been in the family. He graduated from Cow­ley High School in 1962 and went on to attend the University of Wyoming that same year. He took a break from his schooling to serve a mission in Brazil in 1965 and then returned to UW to graduate in Me­chanical Engineering in 1970. While at Laramie, he met Edie Olsen from Worland and they were married in December of 1968.

Edie and Mac Crosby

Upon graduation he entered the Air Force as an engineering officer where he served for the next six years. He was stationed in Ohio, Guam and the NORAD complex in Colorado. After leaving the Air Force, he tried several entrepreneurial opportunities in West Yellowstone and Lovell. Two sons, Jesse and Josh, were born during this time. In 1986 he went to work as an engineer for Pacific Power at the Wyodak Power Plant in Gillette. While in Gillette a daughter Lindsay was born.

The family expected to stay there until retirement, but due to some changes in the organization of the company, management moved his job to Salt Lake City. They asked if he would like to go along, so they moved to Salt Lake City in 1992, where he worked in the Generation Engineering Office. This meant a great deal of travel since there were power plants in Wyoming, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. The variety of work was stimulating, and though travel was necessary, he was able to be home most weekends.

One of his most interesting assignments was to go to Turkey to assist in setting up a division to purchase and operate power plants there. He was there for three months, and it was a great experience. Other interesting hap­penings during his time in Salt Lake took place when the company was purchased by Scottish Power and then later by Mid America energy. It was quite a challenge to deal with the changes the two companies brought to the business.

During this time with PacifiCorp (the new name after mergers and buyouts) Elman and Cleone passed away, and Mac and Edie ended up owning the house in Cowley. They rented it for a few years and then as they got close to retirement, they start­ed a major rehab. They basically left the outside walls and roof and replaced everything else and, in the process, added a new kitchen. They did this part time from afar until retirement in 2009, when they moved to Cowley. They have enjoyed being back in a small town. Their children and grandchildren love to come visit to take advantage of the “wilderness.”

Edith Olsen was raised in Worland and gradu­ated from Worland High School in 1966. She attend­ed school at the University of Wyoming majoring in education. While at Laramie she was called by several names including Gladys and Edie; the name Edie stuck. She graduated in 1968 with a degree in

special education and elementary education. She taught third grade while at their military assignment in Ohio.

After being transferred to Lockbourne AFB in Columbus, Ohio, she worked in the medical field as a medical transcriber. While Mac was assigned to Guam (during the Vietnam era) she spent part of his tour living in Worland and part of it living in Guam. While in Worland she worked again in the medical field working for Dr. Ed Horsley. During their as­signment to Colorado Springs she found work in the medical field working as an ophthalmic assistant. After their time in the military was over, they moved to West Yellowstone, where they purchased a motel and snowmobile business. It was an idyllic place to live. They could hike, bike, snowmobile and cross-coun­try ski right from their front door into some of the most beautiful places in the West.

When they were living in Kaysville, about halfway between Salt Lake City and Ogden, she went back into education, working

as a librarian, reading specialist and fifth grade teacher. She was recog­nized by the Davis School District and the Governor of the State of Utah for her implementation of a specialized tutoring program directed at bringing students up to reading at grade level.

She has a talent for sewing quilts and refin­ishing furniture. Since moving to Cowley, she has served on the library board, senior citizen quilting group, Beautification Committee, Pioneer Day Com­mittee and Cowley Pioneer Museum Board. Since Jesse lives in Boston and Josh and Lindsay live in the Salt Lake area they travel as often as possible to visit with them and their six grandchildren.

Reprinted from the Cowley Pioneer Day Book.