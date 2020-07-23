Aug. 8, 1968 – July 15, 2020

Malcolm Earl Traylor, 51, of Lovell, went on to ride in God’s country on July 15, 2020.

Malcolm was born on Aug. 8, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn., to Earl and Sara Traylor. He grew up in Byhalia, Miss., and went to high school in Potts Camp.

Around this time, he met and fell in love with his wife, Reba, at church. They dated through high school and college until one day while stopped at a red light, he looked her in the eyes and said, “Well, I guess we ought to get married now.” And so, they were married on Sept. 1, 1990.

This happened to be the opening day of elk season, so he would wish her a “happy opening day” every year. He wasn’t much for romance, but he loved her with all he had, so much so that all three of their daughters were born in the first four years following that ceremony.

He loaded up his family of five and drove to Sheridan to chase his cowboy dreams. He needed to know where “his girls” were and a place to call home, but he never could stay in one place too long. With each Wyoming summer came a new cow camp and new horses to ride. There was always a fence that needed fixing and a calf that needed help back to mom, who probably tore down the fence in the first place.

He never asked for much. He was satisfied with a bed roll, a good dog, a half-broke horse and a truck that kind of ran. He was known for having no quit.

His grandchildren called him Pop, which he eventually learned to love, and then Pop got soft. Not in the cowboy kind of way, but in the “Pop, I want a swimming pool,” “OK, get in the truck,” kind of way. He would not disappoint his babies.

He put his whole heart into everything he did, but he never took anything too seriously, and that’s what everyone who knew him appreciated the most. He gave out a lot of good advice (whether you asked for it or not) and some bad advice, too, that turned into lessons learned. He would say, “See, I still taught you something.” He could put a smile on anyone’s face, eventually.

He will be remembered most for his love of his family and the Big Horns.

He is survived by his loving wife, Reba; children Sara Traylor, Rachel (Tyler) Archer, Rebecca “Susie” Traylor and Logan (Angela) Wilson; father Earl (Glenda) Traylor; sisters Rebecca (Mike) Hughes and Catrina Traylor; and grandchildren Emily, Riley, Olivia, Rosalie, Oaklee, Lexi, Braelyn, Adalyn and Conagher. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sara Traylor.

A celebration of life will be held at Bear Lodge, Burgess Junction, on Sunday, July 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. The family wants to invite any and everyone. This is casual and to share happy memories. This old man wasn’t one for serious business.