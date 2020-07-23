Feb. 15, 1937 – July 1, 2020

Myrna Harmon Despain passed away peacefully July 1, 2020, at North Big Horn Hospital in Lovell.

On Feb. 15, 1937, Hilma Nicholls Harmon and Samuel Cove Harmon gave birth to the beautiful baby girl Myrna Harmon. She was about 2 years old when her parents parted ways. She and her brother, Ralph, lived with their grandparents Cresta and Charles Nicholls.

When Myrna was in the fifth grade, about a week before Valentine’s Day, Myrna and Ralph joined their mother in California. Myrna really enjoyed her time in California. She made many friends.

Myrna and Ralph returned to Lovell when she was a sophomore in high school. In 1955 she was elected Miss LHS. She served on the student council, sang in the school choir and wrote for the school paper. Myrna loved to dance.

After graduating from Lovell High School in 1955, Myrna married Garth Jolley. They started their family together, having five children, who would later supply a plethora of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In 1956 Daniel Ralph Jolley was born in Lovell. Soon after, in 1958, Bruce Harmon Jolley was born in Lovell. In 1966 Jason Harold Jolley was born in Cheyenne. In 1971 Blain Jordan Jolley was born in Denver. In 1974 Myrna got her girl, Nicole Denise Jolley, who was born in Edmonds, Wash. The family lived in Fargo, N.D., and Green Bay, Wis., before returning to Lovell to make their home.

Myrna had various jobs, including managing books for a local restaurant and transcribing for local doctors. She wrote for the Lovell Chronicle and worked at New Horizons Care Center. Myrna also continued her education by taking several college classes. She had many interests and hobbies, including writing poetry, family history and painting. Myrna and Garth divorced in 1991.

In 1992 Myrna married William Quayle Despain. They lived on the ranch in Laramie for three years before moving to Mink Creek, Idaho. Between 1995 and 2008 they served four missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Oregon Portland, 1995-96; Kenya Nairobi, 1998-2000; South Africa Johannesburg, 2001-2003; and Nova Scotia Halifax, 2006-2008. Myrna and Bill served as temple workers in the Logan, Utah Temple from 2010-2013. From 2014-2018 they served as Preston North Stake Family History directors.

Myrna and Bill sold their Mink Creek ranch in 2018 and moved to Preston, Idaho. In January 2020 they moved to Lovell. Myrna’s health steadily declined.

Throughout Myrna’s life it was easy for her to make friends. She was beautiful inside and out. She had a genuine care for all people, and she possessed a fierce love for all of her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilma Nicholls and Samuel Cove Harmon, and her brother Ralph E. Harmon.

Myrna is survived by her husband, William; five children, Dan (Nina) Jolley, Bruce (Cheryl) Jolley, Jason (Michelle) Jolley, Blaine (Christy) Jolley and Nicole (TJ) Holzer; four stepchildren, Eddie (Kelli) Despain, Max (Jennifer) Despain, Scott (Jennifer) Despain and Derek Despain (Stephanie Fosnaugh); 30 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held July 6 at the Lovell Wyoming Stake Center with Bishop Richard Walker officiating. A graveside service followed at the Lovell Cemetery with Bruce Jolley offering the dedicatory prayer.

The Lovell Fifth Ward Relief Society kindly prepared food for the family members.