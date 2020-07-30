April 14, 1942 – July 26, 2020

Myrna Lue Walker, 78, formerly of Billings, passed away July 26, 2020. She was born April 14, 1942, in Lovell to John Robert and Cora Eyre Johnson.

MYRNA LUE WALKER

In 1961 she married Grant Merritt Walker, and they raised six children in Anaconda and later Colstrip, Mont., where she worked as a cook in the schools for many years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Myrna was preceded in death by her husband, Grant, and daughter Diann Thurman.

She is survived by her children Deri (Dan) Conder, Wm. Scott (Lyn) Walker, Steven (Julie) Walker, Debra (Jerel) Blakely and Ed (Kathleen) Walker, 21 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Lovell Wyoming Stake Center. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Myrna will be laid to rest in the Lovell Cemetery.

Contact a family member for broadcast information. A link will also be provided on Facebook.