July 13, 1920 – Jan. 18, 2020

Almost 100 years old, Bill Fink departed this world on Jan. 18, 2020. He was born July 13, 1920, and married Minnie Busch in 1939. A daughter, Harriet Kay, was added to the family in 1940.

Bill was one of five children born to Fritz and Katherine Wagner Fink and was the last surviving member of the family.

WILLIAM F. “BILL” FINK

He was educated in Kane but left school to begin a career in farming, equipment sales and repair. World War II disrupted his new married life, and he enlisted as a construction machine operator in 1944. Bill served on the islands of Guam, Okinawa and Ie Shima until his honorable discharge at the end of WWII, returning to his home in Lovell.

Bill resumed his career once again in machinery sales and, subsequently, left to build a company of his own, Fink Trucking. He successfully managed his new business until retirement in 1988 as he and Minnie were drawn to their three grandchildren, Bob (Margaret), Cynthia (Stephen) and Elizabeth (Matthew). He and Minnie were further blessed with three great-grandchildren, Sarah, Allison and Amelia.

Since everyone was now located near Hartsville, S.C., Bill and Minnie left Wyoming to be closer to the family but their “home” was still in Lovell. After only six months in the south, they returned to Lovell, where they enjoyed their last years.

After renting an apartment, they resumed their life in Lovell and were members of the Lovell United Methodist Church.

Age took its toll and Minnie was forced to move to New Horizons Care Center and passed away in 2010. Bill continued to live in their apartment, but after a winter storm and a fall he, too, was admitted to the New Horizons Care Center, where he peacefully passed away on Jan. 18, 2020.

Graveside services will be held for Bill on what would have been his 100th birthday, Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Lovell Cemetery.