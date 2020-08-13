Bulldog golfers return with experience

The Lovell Bulldog golf team returns to the links with a lot of talent and experience in the ranks as they prepare for the upcoming 2020 fall golf season.

The Bulldogs held their first day of practice Monday afternoon at Foster Gulch Golf Course. Coach Craig Lundberg returns for his sixth year as head coach of the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have 14 out for golf this year: three seniors, seven sophomores and four freshmen. Gone from last year’s fall team are graduating seniors Brenen Hinckley and Kirk Thomas.

Lovell senior Adessa Lundberg chips on the fourth hole green during practice Monday at the Foster Gulch Golf Course.

Sam Smith photo

The squad will be competing in Class 3A for boys and girls golf this year after signing a combination agreement with Rocky Mountain High School last year. A Greybull student has also joined the team.

The Lady Bulldogs return senior all-state golfer Adessa Lundberg, who placed sixth at the Class 3A State Tournament in Afton last year with a score of 191.

“For Adessa, I hope she has a great senior season and hope she plays well, which I hope with all the kids,” Lundberg said.

Returning to the girls team from last year is sophomore Alex Walker.

New to the girls team this year are LHS sophomore JeaNayha Gruell and freshman Erika Cook of Greybull.

“Erika has played in tournaments this summer and has done very well in them, which is good,” Lundberg said. “I expect good things from Adessa and Erika.”

Lundberg is looking forward to sending a full girls team to the tournaments this year.

“It’s kind of exciting to know we are going to score a girls team at tournaments,” the coach said. “I’ve watched Adessa and Erika play, which is exciting. They are two solid golfers.

“Alex has made a lot of improvement and has gained a lot of confidence, which is good to see. JeaNayha is a rookie. She is going to give golf a shot.”

The Bulldog boys return three from last year’s state team in seniors Zeke Newman and CJ Pickett and sophomore Carter Lundberg. Newman shot a 189 to place 35th at the state tournament last year in Afton. Pickett shot a 206 at State.

Lundberg shot a 190 to place 37th last year in Afton.

Also returning from last year’s team are LHS sophomore Cale Frost and Rocky Mountain High School sophomore Mason McCollam. McCollam shot a 208 in the JV division of the 3A West Conference tournament last year in Evanston. Frost shot a 235 in the JV division.

“I expect those five to pick up where they left off and continue to do better,” Coach Lundberg said. “Zeke, CJ and Carter have played a lot this summer.”

Returning from last year’s fall team are sophomores TJ Scheeler and Robert Snell. New to the team this year are LHS freshmen Riley Laffin and Parker Anderson and RMHS freshman Max Cooley.

“Max has also played a lot of golf this summer,” Lundberg said.

The Bulldogs open the season today (Thursday) at the Cody Invitational at noon. The tournament will continue on Friday at 9 a.m. Lundberg said there will be seven teams in Cody on Thursday and five teams on the second day.

Future regular season tournaments are the Worland Invitational on Aug. 21-22, Lovell-Thermopolis Invitational on Aug. 28-29 and the Buffalo Invitational on Sept. 3-4.

The Class 3A West Conference Tournament is Sept. 10-11 in Powell, and the Class 3A State Tournament is Sept. 18-19 in Evanston.

“It’s nice to see everybody back out,” Lundberg said. “I’m excited for the season.”

By Sam Smith