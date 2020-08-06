Camarena-Scholten duo wins BHC Fair horseshoe tourney

Art Camarena tosses a horseshoe during the Big Horn County Horseshoe Pitching Tournament Saturday in Basin. Camarena was on the winning team with John Scholten of Powell.

Sam Smith photo

The team of Art Camarena of Lovell and John Scholten of Powell won the Big Horn County Fair horseshoe pitching tournament Saturday in Basin. The team went 6-1 in the tournament and tied with the team of Rick Parmer and Levi Miller, both of Lovell. In a playoff, the team of Camarena and Scholten defeated Parmer and Miller 22-18.

The team of Butch Fink of Lovell and Tommy Shuman of Worland won two playoff games to place third. The team of Curtis Miller of Lovell and Justin Wisehart of Greybull won one playoff game to place fourth.

The team of Greg Smith and Brittany Isbell, both of Worland, placed fifth.

“I thought it was a fantastic turnout,” Parmer said. “We had 14 participants from three different counties.”

By Sam Smith