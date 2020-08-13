Jan. 29, 1930 – Aug. 5, 2020

Douglas Vernon Savage, 90, died Aug. 5, 2020, in his home in Lovell.

He was born Jan. 29, 1930, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Van Ransler Savage and Gladys Whitehead. He was the youngest of 12 children.

Doug and his brothers owned several ranches in the West. He continued ranching until he left on his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Western States Mission.

After his mission he returned to ranching in Montana. He attended a church function, and it was there he met his sweetheart, a schoolteacher, Eva Mae Collins. They married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 28, 1957.

After they were married, they moved to several places as he continued working on ranches with his brothers. As ranching did not always pay the bills, he often had side jobs. He worked construction and did cement work.

In 1967 he took his wife, Eva, and their children and moved to Lovell. He began building furniture with his wife and her brothers, Glynn and LeRoy Collins. Doug and Eva continued in upholstery until retirement.

He loved his family and enjoyed many activities with them. He liked bowling, basketball, riding horses, fishing and playing softball. He loved coaching the youth baseball and basketball.

Doug was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many church callings. He served as the new bishop of the Lovell Fourth Ward. He and his wife, Eva, served as temple workers in the Idaho Falls and Billings temples for 35 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and six sisters.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Eva; children Tamara (David) Wheeler, Douglas (Robyn) Savage, Debora (Rod) Allred, Leeann Savage and Melin (Matthew) Fisk; 21 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren.