Nov. 30, 1924 – June 4, 2020

Esther P. Eskens passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020, in Denver.

She was born Nov. 30, 1924, in Manhattan, Kan., to Paul and Viola Brown.

She graduated from high school in 1942 and then attended nursing school and received her RN diploma at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. Esther went on to teach nursing, where she met her husband, who was a resident physician at St. Luke’s Hospital. They married on June 4, 1954.

They moved to Germany in 1957, where Henry was a major in the U.S. Army. In the early 1960s, they moved to Lovell and worked together in their private medical practice. In 1987, Esther and Henry retired to Florida, where they lived for 23 years. In 2009, Esther moved to Colorado to be near her family.

Esther served in the Wyoming legislature as a state representative from Big Horn County from 1974 to 1980 and subsequently from Natrona County from 1982 to 1984. During her time in the legislature, she was most proud of her contributions to changing the sexual assault laws in the state.

One of Esther’s favorite activities was traveling. She and her husband enjoyed visiting all 50 states and many countries around the world.

Her husband, Henry R. Eskens, MD, preceded her in death on April 22, 2009, and her son, Henry R. Eskens II, on Feb. 3, 2007. She is survived by her daughter, Joan (Dick) Fatout, grandchildren Nick Fagnant and Cara (Nestor) Tejada and great-grandson Diego Tejada.

Both Esther and Henry are interred at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver.