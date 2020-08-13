From our files | Japan surrenders to end World War II

100 years ago, Aug. 14, 1920

The Cowley Progress

There is no copy for this week.

75 years ago, Aug. 16, 1945

The Lovell Chronicle

Burl Twitchell gives his goat a scratch on the nose during the 2010 peewee goat show at the county fair. See more in excerpt from 10 years ago.

file photo

The last enemy of world peace agreed to unconditional surrender this week to end the fighting in World War II. President Truman broadcasted Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. Mountain Time, that he had received the note from the Japanese government through Switzerland, agreeing to the terms of surrender as given them last week. According to the enemy the new atomic bomb developed by this nation and England was the first cause of their defeat.

50 years ago, Aug. 13, 1970

The Lovell Chronicle

Ad: Lovell Drive-in Theatre. Adults 12 yrs & over – $1. Children 5 to 11 years – 25¢. Children under 5 not with adults must pay.

25 years ago, Aug. 10, 1995

Pic: Emily Mangus receives a grand champion ribbon after the Dress-a-Pet contest at Big Horn County Fair in 2010. See more in excerpt from 10 years ago.

file photo

The Lovell Chronicle

Teresa Rusch, granddaughter of John and Laura Nation, and Brian Chambers, son of Joan and Jim Hoffman of Cody and George Chambers of Colorado, were married in Las Vegas, Nev., July 23. Brian works at Albertson’s in Cody, and Teresa works at Pamida in Powell. Teresa graduated from Rocky Mountain High School in 1993.

10 years ago, Aug. 12, 2010

The Lovell Chronicle

Pic: Emily Mangus of Lovell receives a grand champion blue ribbon after the Dress-a-Pet contest Saturday at the Big Horn County Fair in Basin. Mangus is dressed as Little Red Riding Hood, and her pooch is the wolf cleverly disguised as the girl’s grandma.

Pic: Burl Twitchell gives his goat a scratch on the nose during the peewee goat showmanship event at the county fair last week. This was the first year for the peewee goat showmanship category.