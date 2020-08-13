March 15, 1962 – Aug. 7, 2020

Lance Dean Koltes, 58, of Lovell passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. He was born on March 15, 1962, in Jackson, Wyoming, to Charles and Kathrine Koltes.

LANCE DEAN KOLTES

He married Sonya (Godwin) Koltes on March 30, 2009, and they adopted their grandson, Nicholas Koltes, and raised him as their own.

Lance was a loving husband, father and grandfather and would help his family with any problems they faced.

Lance was preceded in death by his mother, Kathrine Koltes.

He is survived by his wife, Sonya; father Charles Koltes; children Nicholas Koltes, Preston (Sasha) Koltes, Shannon (Todd) Severude and Kristen Koltes; stepchildren Michael Hart, Terrie (Andres) Jasso and Tyler Hart; and six grandchildren, with one on the way.

A celebration of life will be hosted by Lovell Bible Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15. Lance’s passion was classic cars. Sonya will bring theirs, and family and friends are welcome to bring their cars to share, also.

In lieu of flowers, due to a severe allergy, please send prayers and cards to the family at 436 W. Main Street, Lovell, WY 82431. There will also be a fund set up at Big Horn Federal to help with the expenses.