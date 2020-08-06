May 30, 1935 – July 30, 2020

Robert Rodney Yorgason Jr. was born May 30, 1935, in Salt Lake City and died July 30, 2020, at his home in Cowley.

ROBERT RODNEY YORGASON JR.

As a young boy Robert grew up in Burlington and later in Cowley. He joined the Air Force after graduating high school, serving as Airman First Class during the Korean conflict in the Arctic Circle, tracking Russian MIGs as they came into U.S. airspace.

After leaving the Air Force Robert, Bonnie and son Bobby lived many years in Colorado Springs. After Bonnie’s death in 2003 Robert married Mary, after which they resided in Cowley.

Robert served in various callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during his life. He had a lifelong interest in airplanes. His other passion was preserving liberty, and he was concerned for our country, the USA.

Bob was preceded in death by his father Robert Rodney Yorgason Sr., mother Thelma Robertson and his wife Bonnie Lou Brittain.

He is survived by his son Robert Rodney Yorgason III and wife Mary Partridge Robertson Yorgason.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Cowley LDS Chapel. Viewing/visitation was held one hour prior to services at the church.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 6, at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs.