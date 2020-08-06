June 12, 1924 – July 31, 2020

Virginia Marguerite Cox Robison passed on July 31, 2020. She was born June 12, 1924, in Powell, the youngest child of Annie Bell Dixon Cox and Evan Hubert Cox.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was sealed in the temple for eternity to Melvin J. Robison.

Marge attended Powell High School. She married Melvin J. Robison May 15, 1941, then moved to Byron, where they lived for 29 years before Mel was transferred to Powell in 1973 as District Manager for

Montana-Dakota Utilities.

She has resided in Powell since 1973.

She was an avid bridge player, and any card game was her passion. She enjoyed camping for 39 years at Crazy Creek Campground in the Beartooth Mountains on the Wyoming side. Marge and Mel wintered at Lake Havasu for 14 years.

At the age of 18 she was a clothing model at Hart Albin Department Store in

Billings. Turning 19, she lost all hearing and was deaf from 1943 to 1963 or 1964. She was a master at reading lips. She went to Salt Lake City and had stapedectomy surgery on each ear. She regained 85% and 80% hearing, respectively. It was the triumph of her life. She was truly the million-dollar women with a total of 21 surgeries over her lifetime.

Marge was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Grand Chapter of Wyoming, receiving her lifetime membership with her 50-year certificate in 2004.

She loved the house she purchased after the death of her husband in 2001. She was so

Proud to live in the Rainwater Court townhouse complex with many friends and neighbors.

Special recognition goes to her caregivers since 2016, her neighbors in Rainwater Court, who helped when needed, and to a special nephew Dean Gillen, who traveled from Cheyenne to Powell for the last 16 years to visit with her.

She was very grateful for her many blessings. Mom, you are the best ever.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents Annie and Evan Cox; husband Melvin J. Robison; sisters Wilma Laverne, Audrey Bell, Bernice Adalaha, Laura Emma and Berneda Eilene; and brother Clarence Dixon.

She is survived by sons M. Jay (Sheri) Robison and Mitchel R. (Patricia) Robison; grandchildren Russell (Traci), Brian (Margaret), Dustin and Rebecca; great-grandchildren Quintin, Jacob and Tryston; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Thompson Funeral Home will handle the funeral preparations. Graveside service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Powell.